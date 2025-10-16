Jaime Mendez News: Oct. 16, 2025

Posted: October 16, 2025 12

In today’s headlines: A ruling in Illinois that requires ICE agents making arrests to weaer body cameras and Trump’s letter calling for a land invasion of Venezuela.

