Jaime Mendez News: Oct. 22, 2025

Posted: October 22, 2025 6

In today’s headlines: President Trump announces economic retaliation against Russia and what the government shutdown means for people in the region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME