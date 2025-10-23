Jaime Mendez News: Oct. 23, 2025

Posted: October 23, 2025 1

In today’s headlines: Food stamps set to expire next week, and a crash into a bridge that shut down Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME