Jaime Mendez News: Oct. 29, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!
In today’s headlines: Hurrican Melissa devastates Haiti, Jamaica and Cuba; a decrease in interest rates and technology issues for Alaska Airlines and other companies.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.