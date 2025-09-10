Jaime Mendez News: Sept. 10, 2025

Posted: September 10, 2025 9

In today’s headlines: The war betweeen Washington State and the federal government, good news about men mistakenly arrested by ICE, two women murdered in Burien.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME