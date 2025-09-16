Jaime Mendez News: Sept. 15, 2025

In today’s headlines: the federal government wants to investigate alleged voter fraud in Washington state, immigration actions in Bellevue and Mexican Independence Day activities.
Lynnwood Today
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
In today’s headlines: the federal government wants to investigate alleged voter fraud in Washington state, immigration actions in Bellevue and Mexican Independence Day activities.
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.