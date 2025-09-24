Jaime Mendez News: Sept. 24, 2025

Posted: September 24, 2025 6

In today’s headlines: A request for private voter information in Washington state, a diplomatic note from Mexico to the U.S. and a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME