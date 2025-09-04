Jaime Mendez News: Sept. 3, 2025

Posted: September 3, 2025

In today’s headlines: ICE operations are returning to the region. Court rules against Trump in deportation of Venezuelans. An attack on a boat loaded with drugs destined for the U.S.

