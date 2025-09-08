Jaime Mendez News: Sept. 8, 2025

In today’s headlines: a Supreme Court ruling on immigration, why fewer Mexicans are emigrating and the worst Russian attack on Ukraine.
Lynnwood Today
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
In today’s headlines: a Supreme Court ruling on immigration, why fewer Mexicans are emigrating and the worst Russian attack on Ukraine.
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.