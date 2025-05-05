James ‘Jim’ Murphy: Celebration of life May 12 at Holy Rosary in Edmonds

James ‘Jim’ Harold Murphy

James ‘Jim’ Harold Murphy passed away peacefully on April 27th, 2025, in Edmonds, WA at the age of 87. Jim was born the 2nd of six children to James and Geraldine Murphy in Seattle, WA on May 21st, 1937. Growing up in the North Seattle area, he held several jobs during his teen and young adult years. In 1948 Jim and his older brother Tom were hired at the Playland Amusement Park near Bitter Lake which provided him with many fun stories to share. He worked for a few different companies cutting, packing and delivering meat. Jim’s cooking skills were sharpened in the kitchen of The Colony Club working with expertly trained chefs.

During high school, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and was promoted to Battalion Mess Seargent in his 2nd year of 12 served. After graduating from O’Dea High School in 1955, Jim studied at Seattle University. Jim married Carole ‘Jody’ Jackson in 1959 at Christ the King Church. They went on to have five children and established roots in the Edmonds area.

Jim continued college courses while providing for his young family. He held several positions at Birkenwald Inc. for over a decade specializing in refrigeration design before his passion for knowledge led him to study all facets of real estate. Jim’s real estate career spanned many decades, until he quietly retired at age 78. He continued to be a wealth of real estate advice for friends and family.

As a devout Catholic, Jim practiced his faith unwaveringly. The Sunday Jim passed away; Divine Mercy Sunday held a special meaning for him, celebrating the merciful love of Jesus. With prayer integral to his daily life, Jim also prayed the Divine Mercy Novena each year. Caring and empathetic in nature, he quietly supported various charities. Jim instilled in his children the importance of family. Paying close attention to his growing family, he made extra efforts ensuring everyone knew they were special and loved.

Jim loved learning and was always taking a course or self-teaching a new skill. He spent time working on many projects in his workshop. He would surprise family members with his problem-solving ingenuity, as well as his ability to create something out of nothing. In the evenings he could often be found with his nose deep in a western novel written by author Louis L’Amour.

Jim’s lifelong pastime was fishing. He was ready at any time to sink a line into a river or lake, always keeping poles, tackle and a net in the trunk of his car. Jim often arrived home after work in his suit carrying a briefcase and the catch of the day. He had a great time flyfishing and spent years becoming a proficient fly tier. Jim cherished many special fishing trips with friends and family.

No matter the occasion, camping, fishing, clam digging, family celebrations, playing cards or a walk in the park, all of life’s activities were a little more fun with Jim. His sense of humor and charm welcomed you warmly. He endeavored to provide you a smile if you weren’t wearing one and would even sing you an old Irish tune to lift your spirits. With his razor-sharp wit, he would have you belly laughing before you knew what happened.

When speaking to his children, Jim would often refer to his future passing as “When the angels come and get me…” This phrase was gentle to a child’s ear, making it easy to imagine a heavenly carpool of angels or a divine horse and buggy ascending up into heaven. Jim will be missed, his absence felt deeply. He continues to live in the hearts of his loved ones, all the lives he has touched and in the fond memories we share. Take comfort and remember… ‘the angels came to get him.’

Please Join us to celebrate the life of James ‘Jim’ H. Murphy: May 12, 2025, at Holy Rosary Church (630 7th Ave N, Edmonds); 10:00 a.m. Rosary, 10:30 a.m. Mass and reception. Burial to follow at Holyrood Cemetery, Shoreline.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents James and Geraldine Murphy; sister Patricia Overman; brother Thomas Murphy (Gail); brother-in-law Ron Overman; former wife of many years Carole ‘Jody’ Murphy.

Jim is survived by his sisters Geraldine Thomson (Skip) and Margaret Krows (Dave); brother Rodger Murphy (Shelly); sister-in-law Gail Murphy; children Brenda Carrithers (Mike), Deborah Murphy (Tony), Stephen Murphy, James Murphy (Wanda) and Katherine Murphy; grandchildren Carmen Phillips, Zachary Murphy, Kaylee Simanton (Rob), Sofie Murphy, Shaylynn Murphy, Maxwell Murphy, Rashel McLeod (Ken), Jessica Denning and Crystal Griffin (Dennis); great-grandchildren Mica, CJ, Evelyne, Jonah and Jacob; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.