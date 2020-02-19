James Michael Clark: Cascadia Art Museum volunteer services manager, board member

James Michael Clark

Age 76. Born November 4, 1943 in Ford Dodge, Iowa. Passed away January 26, 2020 at home in Edmonds, Wash., following an illness.

Raised in Oconomowoc, Wisc., Jim proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, stationed at Great Lakes. His career in sales and operations spanned four decades, taking him to Seattle in 1972 to work in the burgeoning electronics industry, after which he made his home and raised his family in Edmonds.

In his retirement, Jim took enormous pride and pleasure as the volunteer services manager and a member of the annual gala committee at the Cascadia Art Museum, where he served for five years and was elected to the Board of Directors. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy; daughter, Amy; and son-in-law, Devin. A private celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Cascadia Art Museum, or to the Providence Hospice and Home Care Foundation of Snohomish County.

