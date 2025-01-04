Jan. 6 council meeting to further explore issue of councilmember’s dual offices

Among the items on the Lynnwood City Council work session agenda for Monday, Jan. 6 is followup discussion on investigating whether Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby can hold two elected positions at the same time.

The council at its Dec. 9 meeting directed Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell to consult an independent attorney and file an official case with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office to determine whether holding both a Lynnwood City Council seat and a Snohomish County Public Utilities District (PUD) commissioner position is compatible.

In her second term as a Lynnwood City Councilmember, Altamirano-Crosby was elected to the PUD Commission District 2 position in November. During an earlier council discussion about the matter Nov. 12, City Attorney Lisa Marshall said that Washington state law prohibits people from holding two offices only when the positions are incompatible. She believed that the “doctrine of incompatible offices” does not apply to Altamirano-Crosby holding both a council seat and a position on the PUD board.

In arguing for the investigation Dec. 9, Councilmember Josh Binda said that there is “no precedent” for a Lynnwood councilmember holding a PUD commissioner position. “The fair and equitable thing to do is to officially file this case…with the [attorney general’s] office to get a determination if it’s compatible,” he said. “That puts to bed any interpretation. If it’s compatible, then we move forward. If it’s not, then we proceed from there.”

Councilmembers on Dec. 9 asked that city staff investigate and report back on the cost of bringing the matter to the Attorney General’s Office, both in terms of dollars and staff time.

The council is also scheduled Jan. 6 to discuss:

– 2025 elected council leadership and liaison positions

– A required code amendment to permit emergency shelters, rransitional housing, emergency housing, and permanent supportive housing (STEP Housing).

– An Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) camera program.

– Logistics for an upcoming council summit.

The Jan. 6 council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can also watch remotely using the links on the city webpage and review the agenda here.