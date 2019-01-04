Jan. 9 blood drive to honor lives of fallen officers

Bloodworks and Washington State C.O.P.S are partnering to encourage blood donations on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (LEAD) Jan. 9. This is part of a National Blue Blood Drive honoring the lives of fallen officers across America.

The Lynnwood Bloodworks is located at 19723 Highway 99, Suite F, Lynnwood. The direct number is 425-412-1000.

Across the U.S., 140 to 160 officers are killed in the line of duty each year. Washington State C.O.P.S. provides resources to survivors and co-workers affected by line of duty deaths through partnerships with law enforcement and the community. On Jan. 9, they are partnering with Bloodworks Northwest to improve the lives of trauma, surgery and cancer patients in need of transfusions at 100 Northwest Hospitals. Bloodworks needs 900 donations a day to keep up with patient demand. This includes maintaining a stable inventory of blood readily available for use in emergencies. Just one trauma patient could need 50 pints of blood or more.

Blood donation takes about an hour and each donation can help up to three people in the Pacific Northwest. Actual donation time only takes about 10 minutes. Volunteer donors are the only source of blood.

Visit any Bloodworks donor center or blood drive to participate. Text the word ‘bloodapp’ to 91985 for a link to download the Bloodworks App where you can book your appointment, find a location and join the ‘Heroes Are My Type’ group (under Hero Stories) to see the collective impact of community donations on Jan. 9. Donors can also look up blood drives and make appointments at bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888.