Janelle Roberts Healy: Strong and passionate, she lived her life one day at a time

Janelle Roberts Healy

From leopard print to roosters & snowmen. Born Janelle VanDyke, she was a strong passionate Mother of three, grandmother of three, and keeper of many. She lived her life one day at a time, enjoying what was in front of her and flipping off those in the rear view. No time to wait when the plates are full and there were memories to be made, especially with family.

To you, Ma. May your memory follow all Those who you loved, and even more so those got in the way!

A Graveside Service will be held on Tues., July 5, 11 a.m., at Holyrood Cemetery, 205 NE 205th Street, Shoreline, WA. The Memorial Service will follow on Mon., July 18, 11 a.m. at the New Community Church, 21401 – 224th Ave SE, Maple Valley, WA.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.