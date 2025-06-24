Janet Banks: Longtime Edmonds resident and beloved elementary school teacher

Janet Lucille Caudill Banks

Our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Janet Lucille Caudill Banks, born on June 16th, 1938, passed away on March 16th, 2025, in Kirkland, Washington, having been a beloved elementary school teacher in Edmonds, Washington for nearly all of her 30-year career. Upon her retirement, she and her husband founded and managed Cats Publications, self-publishing books, games, and illustrations used in numerous multi-age elementary school programs around the world, and Janet travelled as far as Perth, Australia and Nova Scotia, Canada to prepare other teachers to use the multi-age classroom approach.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Al Banks and is survived by her children Greg Banks and his wife Darlene and Brenda Banks and her husband Joel, and by grandchildren Amy and Brian, sister Patricia, brother Barry, and great grandchildren Finley and Elliott, as well as by nieces and nephews including Kathy, Patty, Tim, Cheryl, Teresa, Jeff, Kendra, Brad, and Kirk, and cousins including Karen, Diane, and Betty.

A memorial service was held earlier this month at the Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home in Seattle, which can be viewed for 60 days online. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.