Jean Barry: Ketchikan native was an accomplished musician

Jean Barry

May 12, 1923 – June 17, 2021

Longtime Ketchikan and Edmonds resident Jean Barry passed away peacefully in Edmonds on June 17, 2021. She was 98. Jean was born Jean McGillvray on May 12, 1923 in Seattle to Blanche and Clyde McGillvray. She moved to Ketchikan in 1927 at the age of four when her father joined his brother Max to work at Libe’s Cabinet Shop. Her father was a talented carpenter who went right to work helping construct homes and buildings throughout Ketchikan, eventually purchasing the business from Libe in 1937 to form McGillvray Bros. General Contractors.

Jean’s entire K-12 education transpired at Main School in Ketchikan, where she graduated from Kayhi in 1941. She was an accomplished musician and performed for family, friends, church, and community throughout her life. With the gift of absolute pitch, she started playing the piano at the early age of 3, picking up melodies by ear. Music was her focus during her school years. She played bass fiddle in the orchestra, sang beautifully in choir, and tickled the ivories whenever she had the opportunity. She played piano beautifully and never lost her touch.

Not long after high school, in the early days of WWII, she put her musical talents to work in a local Ketchikan combo, performing at USO gatherings to entertain the servicemen stationed in the area. She soon met her future husband, Jim, a cartographer and communications specialist at the Ketchikan US Coast Guard base. They married on Halloween in 1942. Jim transitioned from the Coast Guard to the McGillvray Bros. family business, becoming a partner in 1948. He helped build up the company quickly, constructing Houghtaling Elementary, the University of Alaska Southeast buildings, the Centennial Library/Museum, and many other government and commercial buildings in Ketchikan, Sitka, and the Southeast Alaska region. Jean chipped in, too, helping with payroll and secretarial duties – like her piano skills, her ten-key and typewriting dexterity served her well.

During her 53 years in Ketchikan, Jean was an active member of the music scene in town. She was often the accompanist for many performances by the Ketchikan Community Chorus and First City Players. In fact, she was the original pianist for the debut season of “The Fish Pirate’s Daughter”. With a penchant for jazz, she also performed at clubs and restaurants in town. She always liked keeping up with current music trends.

Jean was always a big Ketchikan promoter. In the old days when cruise ships were limited to small Canadian lines and Alaska Marine Highway System ferries, people onboard might have glimpsed her waving a welcome or farewell with a kitchen towel from an open window of her Front Street home. As the cruise ship and tourist industry began to gain traction, she and several friends donned custom-made parkas, big smiles, and handed out pamphlets to visitors as original members of the Ketchikan Greeters – part of an early promotional effort kickstarted by the Chamber of Commerce circa 1970. It wasn’t unusual to see her mugging for the camera with celebrity visitors like John Wayne and Tennessee Ernie Ford in those nascent tourism days.

In 1980, she and Jim closed shop at McGillvray Bros., sold the Main Street property to the city (today’s Police headquarters), and moved to their second home in Edmonds to be closer to family. She had lived in Edmonds ever since. Being gregarious and generous with her sunny smile and loving personality, Jean made many friends along the way.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Jim, sister Mary Louise Nilles, and her parents. She is survived by her daughter Diane Spelhaug (Larry) of Edmonds, daughter Susan Brookins (Hal) of West Seattle, son Doug Barry (Kris) of Tualatin, OR, and grandchildren Lorrie Schleg (John) of Issaquah, Keri Cable (Sean) of Bellevue, and Geoff Geis of Tualatin. She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren Katherine and Clayton Schleg, and Alek and Devin Cable, as well as by nephews Pete Nilles, Gerry Nilles, Nick Worth, and Ben Worth, and by close family friend Ann Bradford.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.

A private, family celebration of life will be held later this summer.