Jean Campbell: Celebration of life Nov. 27 at Edmonds Lutheran Church

Jean Michele DeSanto Campbell, born May 9th 1961, beloved wife, mother, and sister went to be with the Lord on November 8th 2021.

Jean earned a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Roosevelt University and described herself as “fiercely independent, a writer/poet, humanist, pro-choice, pro-gay, pro-hunting.” She was proud to be “Nana, a parent, wife, daughter, lover, sister, spiritual, [and] friend.” Jean could start a conversation with anyone and she enjoyed talking with everyone. She valued people, art, books, and God. She was full of grace and gave of herself generously to many people, especially to her husband of 40 years, her children and her grandbabies.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffery Campbell; her children, Zachary Campbell, Dorian Satterlee, and Tempest Campbell; grandchildren, Lilian Satterlee and Taj Satterlee; sisters, Joanna DeSanto and Janice DeSanto McKaughan. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on November 27, 2021 at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Colon Cancer Foundation at coloncancerfoundation.org in honor of her fight with cancer.