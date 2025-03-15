Jean Patricia Manley: Funeral mass March 20 for longtime Edmonds resident

Jean Patricia Manley

January 24, 1936 – March 6, 2025

Jeannie. Mom to her five children, Jeannie to her many dear friends and her late husband of 40 years, Joe.

Jean Patricia Cogan was born in Seattle on January 24, 1936 to Joseph Patrick and Montazella Cogan. She grew up in Seattle but spent many hours riding her beloved horses at her Aunt & Uncles Ranch in Bothell. She was a member of the Pegasus Patrol and rode with them in parades. She attended St Catherine of Siena grade school and graduated from Holy Names Academy in 1953. She attended Seattle University graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She met her future husband Joseph Manley while they were both student teachers at Cleveland High School in Seattle. They married in 1958 at St Catherines and raised their five children in Edmonds, WA where they were founding members of St Thomas More Catholic Church and School.

Jeannie had many close friends from her high school and college days and kept in touch with them all. Cards, letters, and especially phone calls. She always looked forward to her Holy Names High School reunions.

She had a great sense of humor and a wonderful laugh. She was a night owl who loved crossword puzzles, kitties, dogs, and especially horses. Her last little companion is her sweet kitty Tinker.

Jean lost her husband Joe in 1998. She is survived by her five children, Theresa Manley, Mary Dodge, Maureen Manley, Michael Manley (Shannon) and Patrick Manley (Ann); six grandchildren; Daniel (Rachel) Dodge (Mary) Kellen, Claire and Kate Manley (Michael) and Corinne and Conor Manley (Patrick) and her older brother John Patrick Cogan of Redmond, WA.

Jean passed peacefully on March 6, 2025. Her daughter Maureen was by her side.

Her family is very grateful for the kindness and care she received from the caregivers and staff at Cogir of Northgate and Continuum Hospice.

Rosary vigil will be held Wednesday March 19th at 7:00 p.m. at Beck’s Tribute Center 405 5th Ave S Edmonds, WA 98020. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday March 20th at 11:00 a.m. at St Thomas More Catholic Church 6511 176th St SW Lynnwood, WA with a reception to follow in Dalton Hall.

Jean will be laid to rest next to her husband Joe at a private family service at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions in Jean’s memory be made to the Fr. Renggli Financial Aid Fund for STM School Students at St Thomas More Parish 6511 176th St SW Lynnwood, WA.