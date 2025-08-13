Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings delights and challenges audience with trivia game at Third Place Books

by Nick Ng 57 seconds ago 0
Ken Jennings greets his first fan at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park Tuesday night. She did not ask for a book signature but wanted a chance to speak with him. (Photos by Nick Ng)

What do King Hamlet, John Paul Getty III, Donald J. Trump and Evander Holyfield have in common?

They all had an ear injury.

That was one of the final trivia questions that Edmonds-born Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings asked two game finalists at Lake Forest Park’s Third Place Commons Tuesday evening before an audience of about 300.

Jennings also autographed his latest book The Complete Kennections: 5,000 Questions in 1,000 Puzzles, which poses trivia questions with answers that share a hidden connection for readers to uncover. The book includes every Kennections quiz that has ever been published, even those that are outdated.

Third Place Books author events manager Spencer Ruchti thanks the businesses in Third Place Commons for their support.
A Third Place Books staff member organizes the table to check people in.

Jennings started the idea of Kennections in the early 2000s when Parade Magazine approached him about writing a trivia column called “Connections.” He said the company only had the name and no real concept, so he suggested a format where he would write five trivia questions, and the answers would all have something in common.

Jennings provided a sample puzzle, which Parade liked, and the column began. Since then, he has been writing Kennections puzzles, first for Parade and later for Mental Floss.

Ken Jennings recalls reading Parade Magazine in the Sunday paper and playing some of its trivia games, which fueled his interest in competing in Jeopardy! in the early 2000s.

After three rounds of Kennections, six people competed in the final, ending with finalists Evan of Kirkland and Brian of Snohomish.

Ken Jennings (left) asks the semifinalists their first question. (L-R) Adam, Katie, Ashley, Evan, Brian, Nick.
(L-R) Semifinalists Adam, Katie, Ashley and Evan concentrate on their first trivia question.
Ken Jennings reads questions from his phone.
A Third Place Books staff member cannot stop smiling during the trivia.
Two finalists of the game Evan (center) of Kirkland and Brian of Snohomish ponder on the final Kennection trivia question.
Finalists Evan (left) and Brian shake hands after Evan won the game–and a tote bag.

During a Q&A session, an audience member asked Jennings about late and former Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer. Jennings said the last time saw Trebek was in the backstage.

“He was, you know, sometimes in a lot of pain,” Jennings said. “Then [when] Johnny [the announcer] would say his name, and like magic, he would just walk out there and be Alex Trebek, you know, 37 years of sense memory and experience, and he could just turn it on.

“And I asked him how he was doing, and he said, ‘A lot of people don’t get to hear the nice things said about them after they’re gone. I’m still here’,” Jennings continued. “You would not believe the mail, tens of thousands of pieces of mail. People sent quilts. People sent remedies, like, people sent everything. And I think he had hosted that show for decades without really realizing what he meant to us, and it was only in the final months that he that he saw how important he was [to] a massive viewing audience. And I was really touched by that.”

Jennings said he hugged Trebek afterward, even though Trebek was not into hugging.

He added that the Jeopardy! announcer Johnny Gilbert is still alive in his 90s and has been on every episode since 1984. “[Gilbert] has never missed the show in 42 years,” Jennings said. “He’s the only employee now who’s been with the show the entire round of syndicated time…He is in phenomenal shape [and] that is his hair, believe it or not.”

Jennings said that Gilbert no longer goes to the recording studio everyday, and he records and announces from his home studio.

“If there is a difference between my hosting and Alex, I’m, like, just not as good,” Jennings said. “It’s that I have been a contestant before. So when I see the players, I know the emotional state they’re in. It’s very intense to play Jeopardy!.”

“They gave me a fan,” Ken Jennings says, gesturing to his side when a fan asks him how he is handling the heat.
Two fans giggle as they approach Ken Jennings for an autograph of his new book.
Mountlake Terrace Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright bought a copy of Ken Jennings’ book. She said it’s for her brother who is a Jeopardy! fan.
A Third Place Books staff member prepares guests for the book signing.
The book-signing line stretches to the exit of Third Place Commons.

