Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings delights and challenges audience with trivia game at Third Place Books

What do King Hamlet, John Paul Getty III, Donald J. Trump and Evander Holyfield have in common?

They all had an ear injury.

That was one of the final trivia questions that Edmonds-born Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings asked two game finalists at Lake Forest Park’s Third Place Commons Tuesday evening before an audience of about 300.

Jennings also autographed his latest book The Complete Kennections: 5,000 Questions in 1,000 Puzzles, which poses trivia questions with answers that share a hidden connection for readers to uncover. The book includes every Kennections quiz that has ever been published, even those that are outdated.

Jennings started the idea of Kennections in the early 2000s when Parade Magazine approached him about writing a trivia column called “Connections.” He said the company only had the name and no real concept, so he suggested a format where he would write five trivia questions, and the answers would all have something in common.

Jennings provided a sample puzzle, which Parade liked, and the column began. Since then, he has been writing Kennections puzzles, first for Parade and later for Mental Floss.

After three rounds of Kennections, six people competed in the final, ending with finalists Evan of Kirkland and Brian of Snohomish.

During a Q&A session, an audience member asked Jennings about late and former Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, who died in 2020 from pancreatic cancer. Jennings said the last time saw Trebek was in the backstage.

“He was, you know, sometimes in a lot of pain,” Jennings said. “Then [when] Johnny [the announcer] would say his name, and like magic, he would just walk out there and be Alex Trebek, you know, 37 years of sense memory and experience, and he could just turn it on.

“And I asked him how he was doing, and he said, ‘A lot of people don’t get to hear the nice things said about them after they’re gone. I’m still here’,” Jennings continued. “You would not believe the mail, tens of thousands of pieces of mail. People sent quilts. People sent remedies, like, people sent everything. And I think he had hosted that show for decades without really realizing what he meant to us, and it was only in the final months that he that he saw how important he was [to] a massive viewing audience. And I was really touched by that.”

Jennings said he hugged Trebek afterward, even though Trebek was not into hugging.

He added that the Jeopardy! announcer Johnny Gilbert is still alive in his 90s and has been on every episode since 1984. “[Gilbert] has never missed the show in 42 years,” Jennings said. “He’s the only employee now who’s been with the show the entire round of syndicated time…He is in phenomenal shape [and] that is his hair, believe it or not.”

Jennings said that Gilbert no longer goes to the recording studio everyday, and he records and announces from his home studio.

“If there is a difference between my hosting and Alex, I’m, like, just not as good,” Jennings said. “It’s that I have been a contestant before. So when I see the players, I know the emotional state they’re in. It’s very intense to play Jeopardy!.”