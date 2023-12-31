Jerry Karnofski: Coach, lifetime educator, workout enthusiast

Jerry Karnofski

Jerry passed away peacefully at 98 on November 13 with his cats by his side. A perfect ending to a full life.

He moved to Edmonds in 1950 for a coaching and teaching job at Edmonds High School. He taught history, social studies, math and PE and coached football, basketball and tennis for 13 years at EHS. He was a community leader and helped start the Little League and Boys and Girls Club sports programs in Edmonds. In 1964, he went into school administration and proudly opened Lynnwood High School as Principal. He received many awards and recognition as a progressive educator in Washington State.

After retiring in 1988, he began to travel and pursue his gardening passions. Many will remember him walking all around downtown Edmonds every day. Late in life, prompted by his good friend and neighbor Sue, he joined the Harbor Club and worked out regularly up until the age of 97. For 73 years, he watched the Edmonds sunset over Puget Sound and never tired of it. His kids, Nan, Becky and Mark all grew up in Edmonds.

Our family invites you to his Celebration of Life on February 8 at 1pm at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills.