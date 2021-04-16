Jesús Tirado named new assistant principal at Cedar Valley Community School

The Edmonds School District has announced that Jesús Tirado has been appointed the new assistant principal at Cedar Valley Community School.
Tirado has previously worked as an elementary and high school assistant principal in Illinois. He also has a background teaching Spanish, social studies and language arts.
Tirado’s first’ day will be May 3.
