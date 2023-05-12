Jim Smith launches Lynnwood City Council reelection campaign

Jim Smith has announced that he will seek reelection to his Position 4 seat on the Lynnwood City Council.

Smith was elected to the council in 2019 for the second time after previously serving 25 years as a councilmember. He also ran for Lynnwood mayor in 2021, but lost to current Mayor Christine Frizzell.

He has one opponent in the race so far — Nick Coelho.

“My highest priority has always been for the safety and well-being of our community,” Smith said. “I believe we need to prioritize our families as well as our senior citizens who have given so much to all of us. I will also continue the fight to bring down many of our unnecessary taxes by pushing to reduce wasteful spending.”

Calling his reelection effort “a campaign of the people,” Smith said that “councilmembers need to understand that we serve all our residents and our stakeholders. We need to continually engage with the people of Lynnwood and address their needs.”

In his campaign announcement, Smith pointed to his work to create past Lynnwood events, including the Lynnwood Christmas tree lighting and the Lynnwood 4th of July celebration.

Smith has also served on the Snohomish County Board of Health and on the city’s LEOFF-1 Disability Board, was the founder and past president of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and past state president of the Washington Pilots Association.

Smith and his wife Sherry have four adult daughters as well as two grandchildren.