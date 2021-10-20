Joann Schultz: Longtime dietician remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother

Joann Marie (Johnson) Schultz passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The daughter of Raymond and Evelyn Johnson, Joann was born in Fargo, North Dakota on December 30, 1936. Joann grew up on a farm near the Embden/Wheatland area. It was there as a toddler that she met her future husband Carlie. Joann attended high school at Fargo High where she lived with Carlie’s Aunt Frieda and Uncle Walt Martin. Joann attended North Dakota State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Dietetics and Nutrition. After graduation from NDSU She married Carlie on June 22, 1958. Joann then completed a one-year internship at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle while Carlie was serving in the U.S. Army. Joann began working as a dietician at Swedish Hospital and also at Northwest Hospital before beginning Cook and Schultz Consulting, a dietetic consulting partnership, with Lucy Cook in 1971. Joann and Lucy consulted at over 17 nursing homes and hospitals all around the Puget Sound region and built a very successful business, which lasted until 1991.

Paramount to being an energetic career woman Joann was a loving and devoted Mother to Kevin Lee and Kimberly Rae, volunteering for their various activities, sewed dance recital costumes and never missed a little league game, sporting event or dance recital as the kids were growing up. Joann had many favorite interests including cooking, baking (especially Krumkake, Lefse, and caramel rolls for the holidays), sewing, quilting, attending bible study ‘circle’, boating, salmon fishing, snow skiing, entertaining and decorating for every holiday and special occasion imaginable.

Her love and devotion to her entire family was immeasurable, especially for her four grandchildren; James Thomas, Jaimeson Elizabeth, David Andrew and Eric Lee. Joann absolutely lit up every time she saw them and was filled with joy as she celebrated their many achievements. Joann was known as ‘the super fan’ as she and Carlie attended every music performance and sporting event for all of the grandchildren. She was ‘Grammy’ or ‘Gigi’ to her grandchildren and also to many of her nieces and nephews and friends’ children. She was remembered and loved by everyone who met her.

Joann loved being helpful to many of her elderly friends and helped begin the Central Lutheran feeding program for the homeless as part of her church mission.

Joann is preceded in death by her brother, Warren Johnson, sister-in-law Bonnie Schultz, and her parents Raymond and Evelyn Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Carlie; son Kevin (Patty), and daughter Kimberly (Joe); grandchildren: James (Taylor), Jaimeson, David and Eric; sister Suzon Ellenson(Roger); brother-in-laws: Lyle Schultz(Eileen), Stan Schultz (Bev), Bob Schultz (Deb), and Danny Schultz; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach, 18354 – 8th Ave NW in Shoreline; with Graveside following at Holyrood Cemetery at 1 p.m. A Reception will follow at 3 p.m. at the Nile Shrine Gold Course, 6601 – 244th Street SW, Mountlake Terrace.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joann to:

First Lutheran of Richmond Beach Preschool or mail to: 18354 8th Avenue NW Shoreline, WA 98177; or to the Alzheimer’s Association Washington Chapter or mail to: 19031 – 33rd Ave W #301, Lynnwood, WA 98036.