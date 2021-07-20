Job fair planned for Aug. 10 at Lynnwood Convention Center

Lynnwood businesses and job seekers are invited to participate in an Aug. 10 job fair sponsored by the City of Lynnwood, the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and the Lynnwood Convention Center.

The job fair will run from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. Employers will be provided with a table, two chairs, power and Wi-Fi at a minimal cost. On-site interview space will also be provided. Applicants will attend for free.

In addition to supporting the business community through sharing of employment opportunities, the job fair will provide on-site resources to potential employees from WorkSource, Edmonds College and the Lynnwood Library. Services to be provided include resume reviews, career and education information and other employment resources.

The Lynnwood Job Fair is open to all Lynnwood businesses. Details for businesses and registration can be found at www.lynnwoodcc.com/p/calendar/job-fair.