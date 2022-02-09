Job opening: Bookkeeper in Edmonds

Job Opening
Bookkeeper
Will Chen CPA PLLC
Edmonds, Washington
This is a terrific opportunity to work with an excellent, community-minded CPA firm in Edmonds.
Seeking an experienced bookkeeper.
Some specifics:
- Work with a team of 4 employees
- Full- or part-time (full-time during tax season)
- Seasonal or year-round
- Work from the comfortable office located near Hwy 99
- Experience with QuickBooks required
- Free parking
- Benefits (for full-time) include vacation and Simple IRA
- Nice office environment and near shops and restaurants (just off Highway 99)
- Tax preparation experience not required but would be a plus
Send an email and attached resume by February 18 to:
Carl Zapora
Zapora Consulting, LLC
Email: carl@zaporaconsulting.com
— Sponsored by Zapora Consulting, LLC
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.