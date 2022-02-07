Job opening: Bookkeeper in Edmonds

Job Opening
Bookkeeper
Will Chen CPA PLLC
Edmonds, Washington

This is a terrific opportunity to work with an excellent, community-minded CPA firm in Edmonds.

Seeking an experienced bookkeeper.

Some specifics:

  • Work with a team of 4 employees
  • Full- or part-time (full-time during tax season)
  • Seasonal or year-round
  • Work from the comfortable office located near Hwy 99
  • Experience with QuickBooks required
  • Free parking
  • Benefits (for full-time) include vacation and Simple IRA
  • Nice office environment and near shops and restaurants (just off Highway 99)
  • Tax preparation experience not required but would be a plus

Send an email and attached resume by February 18 to:
Carl Zapora
Zapora Consulting, LLC
Email: carl@zaporaconsulting.com

— Sponsored by Zapora Consulting, LLC

