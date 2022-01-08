Job Opening: Tax Preparer in Edmonds

2 hours ago 10

Job Opening
Tax Preparer
DME CPA Group PC
 Edmonds, Washington 

This is a terrific opportunity to work with an excellent, community-minded CPA firm in Edmonds. 

Seeking an experienced tax preparer.   

Some specifics: 

  • Work with a team of 13 employees in beautiful downtown Edmonds
  • Full- or part-time
  • Seasonal or year-round
  • Flexibility regarding working from home
  • User friendly tech tools employed
  • Free parking
  • Benefits (for full-time) include medical, vacation and Simple IRA
  • Nice office environment and one block from shops and restaurants
  • Two blocks from ferry terminal and train station
  • Tax preparation experience required, but CPA or EA not required

Send an email and attached resume by January 12 to:

Carl Zapora
Zapora Consulting, LLC
Email:  carl@zaporaconsulting.com

— Sponsored by Zapora Consulting, LLC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME