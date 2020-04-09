Jogger hit by vehicle Wednesday sustains ‘life-threatening’ injuries

A woman jogger was left with life-threatening injuries after she was struck Wednesday evening in a hit-and-run collision in unincorporated Lynnwood, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Larch Way, said sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe. The suspect driver — an unidentified male — was reported to have fled the scene after hitting the victim.

The woman was transported to Harborview Medical Center for her injuries.

O’Keefe added that the suspect has since called 911, stating he believes he struck a pedestrian while driving. The Snohomish County Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) is investigating.

–By Cody Sexton