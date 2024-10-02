John Brett Parrish: Celebration of Life Oct. 4 for longtime Edmonds resident

John Brett Parrish

John Brett Parrish, much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away in his sleep on September 2, 2024 at Aegis Gardens Newcastle at the age of 89.

A native of Illinois, he attended Pontiac Township High School. After graduating, John served four years of active duty with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War conflict. Married to his high school sweetheart, the former Mary Ellen Smith, after four years of service, he utilized the GI Bill, pursuing a degree in economics at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, where he graduated as salutatorian. John was soon after recruited to join the management program of General Electric, and he moved in 1960 with his young family to Charlton, N.Y., near the company’s headquarters in Schenectady. There, he began rapidly ascending the ranks of GE’s corporate audit staff, traveling extensively around the world. In 1976, he was appointed vice president and chief financial officer of General Electric do Brazil, affording his family the opportunity to live in São Paulo for five years as his role migrated to vice president and general manager of consumer products group.

Relocating his family to Bellevue, Washington, in 1981 to work as vice president and treasurer of Burlington Northern, Inc., as well as the CEO of Glacier Park Company from 1983 to 1985, John fulfilled a profound wish to reside in the Pacific Northwest, a place he became enamored with during basic training. John’s business acumen allowed him to have multiple entrepreneurial endeavors, and he was a proud owner of the Northwestern Paper Box Company, and half owner of various other businesses, for several years. He spent the remainder of his career working as chief financial officer for various companies in the Seattle area.

In his later years, John’s favorite pastimes included mentoring, reading, dining out, and drinking strong coffee. John was well known as an avid reader throughout his life, constantly absorbed in whatever printed matter he was taking pleasure in. When not reading, he thoroughly enjoyed dining out at restaurants which he frequented regularly along with his fellow peers and friends. He would often reflect on his days in the navy, and the adventures he had while traveling the world. Most of all, he treasured the time he spent with his family and friends and their moments together.

John enjoyed living in Edmonds, Washington for many years before he relocated to Aegis Gardens Newcastle, an assisted living facility located between Cougar Mountain and Lake Washington. A special thanks to the nurses who cared for him, and recently to the extensive hospice care team who visited him frequently. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ellen Parrish, as well as his sons Scott and Mike Parrish. He leaves behind his children Doug Parrish, and Lynn (Hugh) Connelly; his grandchildren Jason (Karissa) Parrish, Beth (Anden) Lewis, Joe Connelly and Sean Connelly; his great grandchildren Graham and Gus Lewis, and Henry Parrish; his vast extended family. John leaves behind a legacy of industriousness and adventure. We were honored to know him.

A Celebration of Life will take place at Beck’s Tribute Center in Edmonds, Washington on Oct. 4, 2024. The Graveside service will follow on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at the South Side Cemetery, 400 S. Locust St., Pontiac, Illinois.

Donations requested to the Pontiac Public Library at (815) 848-7620.

