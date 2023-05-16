John McClellan selected new general manager for Alderwood Water and Wastewater District

After a six-month recruitment process, John McClellan has been selected as the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District’s (AWWD) new general manager. McClellan, who has served as the district’s interim general manager for the past six months, will now serve the district’s residents officially.

“I am pleased to announce that the board of commissioners unanimously agreed to promote John McClellan to the position of general manager,” said Dean Lotz, president of the AWWD Board of Commissioners. “Over the past six months, it became increasingly obvious that the best candidate for this role was already serving as our interim general manager. The board was impressed by John’s consistent and collaborative leadership, his knowledge of the district, his industry expertise, and his positive, existing relationships with staff, commissioners, and the larger water and sewer community.”

McClellan is a licensed professional engineer with a long career in the public sector, including 15 years with Everett Public Works. He joined the Alderwood District in November 2017 as engineering and development director. He also volunteers as the chair of King County’s Metropolitan Water Pollution Abatement Advisory Committee (MWPAAC).

“John has also earned the respect of his peers at other municipalities,” adds Lotz. “The AWWD Board and I look forward to continue working with John as we strive to provide the best possible water and sewer service to our ratepayers.”

The AWWD is a Washington State special purpose district, providing water and wastewater services to southwest Snohomish County. Founded in 1931, AWWD is the largest special purpose water and sewer district in Washington state. The AWWD service area encompasses the City of Brier, portions of Mill Creek, a portion of Bothell north of the Snohomish County line, Mukilteo south of Paine Field, portions of Lynnwood and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County.