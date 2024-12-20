John William (Bill) Catey: Longtime high school teacher was a genuine family man

John William (Bill) Catey

May 30, 1932 – December 15, 2024

Bill passed away with family by his side December 15 after an almost 20-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. Bill was born in Mobridge, SD, the youngest of four children to Cub and Win Catey. He loved his hometown and high school where he lettered in track, football, and basketball. He wasn’t just a jock; he was voted Best Dancer. It was his dancing talents that caught the eye of his future wife.

Bill attended Northern State Teachers College in Aberdeen, SD. He left school to join the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. It was upon returning to Northern that Bill met the love of his life, Mary Ahern. They married August 22, 1955, moved to Washington State, and had four children. He became “Mr. Catey” in his long and fulfilling career as a high school teacher in the Shoreline School District. Mr. Catey also taught drivers ed for the Shoreline District, and a few summer sessions at Holy Names Academy.

Bill and his wife Mary were the founding members of St. Thomas More Parish in Lynnwood. He was an usher for 30 years and volunteered several years with Feed My Sheep.

Bill leaves behind Mary, his favorite dance partner of sixty-nine years; daughters, Colleen, Cathleen (Steve) Hokoda; sons Bill (Joanne) and Tom (Daudette); 5 grandchildren, Mary (Daniel), Elizabeth (Sam), Emma, Megan (Alex), and Jacob; great-grandsons Eustacio Juan and Sebastian; and great-granddaughters, Amelia and baby-girl Flora (due February).

Dad was a generous blood donor (10 gallons). He loved to cook, play cribbage, and take family road trips to South Dakota every summer. He made sure his kids knew their SD relatives. Dad was a genuine family man, devoted to his wife, kids, grandkids, and always wanted us around. Rest in peace, Dad. Family suggests donations to Parkinson’s research; St. Vincent de Paul; and encourages everyone to give blood.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thurs. Dec. 26, 2024 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Moore Parish, 6511 – 176th St. SW, Lynnwood; Graveside following at 2 p.m. at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline.

