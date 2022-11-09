Join local artist Odette Allen Nov. 12 to paint Alderwood Sound Credit Union drive-thru mural

On Saturday, Nov. 12, Sound Credit Union is partnering with Seattle artist Odette Allen and public nonprofit Urban ArtWorks to host a community paint day at its Alderwood branch.
All community members — especially families with children — are encouraged to stop by and help Allen adorn the credit union with a mural that depicts the flora and fauna native to the Alderwood area and nearby Swamp Creek.
Painters do not have to be Sound Credit Union members to attend and can sign up at this link.
The design –which will consist of two, 422-square-foot panels on both sides of the branch’s covered drive-thru –will have painters bringing to life hazelnuts, chanterelles, skunk cabbage, freshwater mussels and more.
The painting event will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sound Credit Union’s Alderwood branch is located at 2502 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.
