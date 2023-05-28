Join Lynnwood Chamber for an after-hours event June 13 at Dave and Busters

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce is hosting an after-hours event at Dave and Buster’s from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.

Enjoy networking with food, beverages and even some free game play.

Dave and Buster’s is located at 18606 Alderwood Mall Parkway, on the first floor of the Avalon Alderwood Place south tower at Alderwood Mall.

You can register here.