Join Lynnwood police at Red Robin Oct. 6 for Tip-A-Cop event

You’re invited to join the Lynnwood Police Department for Tip-A-Cop at Red Robin at Alderwood Mall this Saturday, Oct. 6, benefiting Special Olympics Washington.

Tip-A-Cop is an official Law Enforcement Torch Run Campaign fundraising event in which law enforcement officers and department personnel volunteer their time as “Celebrity Waiters.” The goal is to collect tips at local restaurants in support of Special Olympics Washington.

Learn more at specialolympicswashington.org/event/tip-a-cop-lynnwood.