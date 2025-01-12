Join the City of Lynnwood for MLK Day of Service Jan. 20

The City of Lynnwood encourages you to make the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday “a day on” by participating in the annual MLK Day of Service starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20.

Volunteers will meet at the Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Work includes pulling invasive plants and helping with trail repairs and tree planting along the Mesika Trail.

Everyone is welcome. All equipment and tools are provided. RSVP here.