Join the Great Backyard Bird Count Feb. 14-17

Share in the joy of birds during the 28th annual Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), taking place Feb. 14-17.

Bird and nature lovers everywhere unite in the effort to tally as many of the world’s bird species as possible over these four days. According to a news release, GBBC results — combined with other bird counts — help create a clearer picture of how birds are faring. That includes whether individual species are declining, increasing or holding steady in the face of habitat loss, climate change and other threats.

“The GBBC continues to bring together millions of people every year,” said David Bonter, co-director of the Center for Engagement in Science and Nature at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. More than a half-million people participated during the 2024 GBBC — double the number of participants in the past five years. They reported 7,920 species of birds from 200-plus countries and subregions.

“Participating in the Great Backyard Bird Count is an easy and great opportunity to bird with your friends and neighbors,” said Brooke Bateman, senior director of climate and community science at the National Audubon Society. “More and more we see how birds can bring communities closer all across the world. The more we enjoy birds together, the more likely it is that we take steps to protect them and the places they need.”

“This free annual event also acts as a stepping stone for people looking to contribute to our understanding of bird populations around the world,” says Jody Allair, director of communications at Birds Canada.

To take part in the 2025 GBBC, each participant or group counts birds for any length of time (but for at least 15 minutes) and enters the birds they can identify at each site they visit. That could be their backyard, but it could also be a park, a wilderness area, apartment balcony, or a neighborhood street.

Anyone can participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count. Sue MacCallum, a long time participant says “Disabled, I can only count in my yard. Though fewer in number, my birds are of equal importance during this global celebration! My highlight is when local counters drop in, eager to share how their sightings are inspiring them to learn more about birds!”

First-timers should make it a point to read complete instructions on the GBBC website, where they will also find helpful birding tips and birding app downloads.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a joint project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada and is made possible in part by founding sponsor Wild Birds Unlimited.