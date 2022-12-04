Join the holiday festivities at Lynnwood Chamber luncheon Dec. 14

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce is ringing in the holiday spirit with fun festivities at its monthly chamber luncheon on Dec. 14.

Along with updates on the Lynnwood Convention Center and other city properties, holiday games will be played during the event and plenty of festive networking opportunities will be available.

The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, located at 20610 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

The cost for members is $35 and is $40 for non-members. Click here to register.