Join the Lynnwood Chamber for these virtual networking events in May

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the following virtual networking events for May:

Women in Business: A unified community for collaboration, education and empowerment supporting the business success of women

Attendees will discuss creative ways businesses are reacting to the COVID-19 situation. This month’s guest is Carol Anne Lee of Chef Dane Catering, who will be sharing what is working for her business. Attendees are invited to share their ideas as well.

Wednesday, May 13

4 – 5 p.m.

Register here

Leveraging Your Business’ Digital Presence During COVID-19

Matt Cail, Executive Manager, Super Charge Marketing

— Can your website generate revenue?

— How can social media help you advertise and boost engagement?

— How to send an email newsletter, even if you haven’t before?

— Do you look “good” online?

There will be opportunities for your questions.

Thursday, May 21

10 – 11:30 a.m.

Register here

BYOBreakfast

The breakfast meetings are back, and you don’t even need to get in your car. Yes, bring your own breakfast and join fellow chamber members to network and get necessary updates.

Thursday, May 28

8 – 9 a.m.

Register here