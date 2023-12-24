Join us at the Edmonds Waterfront Center Jan. 18: ‘How local news supports strong communities’

Join Teresa Wippel, founder, president and CEO of the My Neighborhood News Network (MNNN), along with staff members for the network’s three publications: Lynnwood Today, MLTnews and My Edmonds News. The event will include a discussion about the future of journalism, and a question-and-answer session about the joys and challenges of local news reporting. Bring your ideas for improving local news and share them with MNNN staff.

National studies show that local news plays a key role in protecting our democracy. But it’s clear news outlets can’t do their job unless they have a sustainable funding source. Thousands of news organizations have shut down in the U.S. in recent years, including several local weekly newspapers that used to cover South Snohomish County. In spring 2023, the My Neighborhood News Network transitioned to nonprofit status, with the goal of ensuring that South Snohomish County has a trusted, reliable source of community news for years to come.