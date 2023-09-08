Join us for a Conversation with Lynnwood City Council candidates Sept. 27

Join us for a conversation with 2023 candidates for Lynnwood City Council at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Edmonds College’s Black Box Theatre, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Admission is free.
Bring your questions for candidates, as audience members will be chosen at random to directly ask their questions. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Confirmed candidates are those in contested races for Lynnwood City Council and whose names will appear on the November 2023 general election ballot. They are:
Position 4
Nick Coelho
Jim Smith
Position 5
Julieta Altamirano-Crosby
Robert Leutwyler
Position 7
Derek Hanusch
David Parshall
Sponsored by Lynnwood Today and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce. Learn more here.
