Join us for the Edmonds 4th of July fireworks live-stream show Sunday

Join us for a live-stream of the Edmonds Kind of 4th fireworks this Sunday night — and watch the show in the comfort of your home.

This will be the largest fireworks show ever in Edmonds. The live-stream is presented by My Edmonds News/MLTnews/Lynnwood Today and sponsored by Skanska Construction, Cheaper By the Day overstock outlet store and the Cheeseburger Babies Foundation. And there will be a live introductory welcome from Edmonds’ own European travel guide, Rick Steves

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting the fireworks at Edmonds’ Civic Playfield, promises a dramatic show this year — with more than 900 shells bursting overhead, compared to the normal 500 shells.

You can view the live-stream show at the link above, starting just before 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4.

Fireworks are illegal in all of Southwest Snohomish County, so take advantage of this free professional show right in your backyard.

Click here for more information on attending the show in-person, as well as other Edmonds Chamber of Commerce events July 4th including the main parade starting at noon in downtown Edmonds.