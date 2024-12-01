Join Washington State Parks for First Day Hikes Jan. 1

Ring in the New Year with Washington State Parks and First Day Hikes.

Ranger- and staff-led hikes are offered at 40-plus parks on New Year’s Day. When you are done, you can pick up a free, collectible Washington State Parks 2025 First Day Hikes pin.

All hikes are free and a Discover Pass is NOT needed to park on state managed lands on Jan. 1, the first Washington State Parks Free Day of 2025. However, you may need to register for some events with participation limits and/or purchase the appropriate Sno-Park permit.

Participants are advised to read hike descriptions carefully and check the park’s event descriptions to make sure you are registered and have what you need.

First Day Hikes is part of a national initiative in all 50 states to help people start the new year with healthy fun in state parks.

Learn more here.