Joy in the time of COVID: Meadowdale grad seeks your submissions for online caroling video

Hoping to create joy during this holiday season, a Meadowdale High School graduate is seeking submissions for an online caroling video she is putting together.

Maia Austvold, a Lynnwood resident who graduated from Meadowdale in spring 2020, said her goal is to help people feel connected and lift their spirits through music.

Participants are asked to send in videos of themselves singing or playing a holiday-themed song. All submissions are due Dec. 4. The finished video, which will be a collection of all the submissions, will be ready by Dec. 18

Send your video to hope.and.holidays@gmail.com.