Joyce Iacolucci joins Pacific Crest Savings Bank as loan processor

Joyce Iacolucci has joined the Pacific Crest Savings Bank in Lynnwood as loan processor. Iacolucci brings more than 20 years of consumer and commercial lending and mortgage experience to the role and served in a variety of roles in loan servicing for a range of organizations in the Pacific Northwest.

“Joyce’s client-first approach and experience in mortgage banking, consumer and commercial lending will be a great benefit to our clients and the community that we serve,” said Sheryl Nilson, CEO of Pacific Crest Savings Bank. “We’re happy to warmly welcome her to the team.”

As a loan processor at Pacific Crest, Iacolucci will support the lending department to gather data for applications, evaluate submissions, draw documents and manage loan files, while putting clients’ interest first.

Prior to joining Pacific Crest, Iacolucci served as a funding and processing assistant for Guild Mortgage Company in Bellevue. Before that, she worked with Heritage Bank in the loan servicing department and consumer loan center as a credit assistant. She launched her career in banking as a teller at U.S. Bank.