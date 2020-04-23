Judd & Black Appliance to celebrate 80 years by donating up to $25,000 to area food banks

To celebrate its 80th anniversary, Judd & Black Appliance will be donating up to $25,000 to Washington state food banks.

“We’re humbled by so many years of support that we’ve received from customers and employees,” said President Bob Long.

Long — a third-generation owner of Judd & Black Appliance — announced the retailer will continue its philosophy of giving back to the community by donating $10 to local food banks, up to $25,000, for each appliance order at any of its locations from April 16 to May 10.

Recipient food banks include Lynnwood Food Bank, Marysville Community Food Bank, Volunteers of America Everett Food Bank, Skagit Valley Neighbors in Need and Bellingham Food Bank.

Founded at the start of World War II, Judd & Black Appliance is a locally owned and family operated independent appliance retailer with six locations in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. Listed as an essential business by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Judd & Black Appliance continues to offer sales, delivery, installation, parts and service on over 25 of the top appliance and barbecue brands.

Customers may visit stores in person or contact them by phone or online at www.juddblack.com. Customers who come to stores are asked to practice social distancing and not shake hands. Anyone who is sick or living with someone who is ill is asked to contact Judd & Black Appliance by phone or online.

“We are taking extra precautions to keep our customers and team safe,” Long said.

Judd & Black Appliance’s Lynnwood store is located at 16521 Highway 99, a block south of 164th Street Southwest. For more information, call Judd & Black Appliance at 425-742-2233 or visit www.juddblack.com.