Judge’s ruling on car-tab initiative could come as soon as next week

Voters were deceived when they were asked to pass Initiative 976 slashing car-tab taxes, a coalition of groups including Seattle and King County argued in court Friday, attempting to defeat a measure they say is riddled with constitutional issues.
That’s according to a report from our online news partner The Seattle Times, which says a ruling in the case is expected next week.
“The $30 promise is completely illusory and deceptive,” King County attorney David Hackett told King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson. Ferguson earlier put the measure on hold while the legal fight plays out.Initiative 976 passed a statewide vote in November.
If I-976 is upheld, it would lower some state vehicle registration fees, repeal additional local fees and attempt to repeal or lower Sound Transit taxes (the agency disputes how that would work). Car-tab taxes are used to fund road and transit projects across Washington.
You can read more in The Times story here.
I am for paying my fair share. I even feel like I would pay more because I have kids and grandkids and I appreciate roads and mass transit. BUT that said, when we vote for things, there should be a clear payment plan in place. This just upping my car tabs to “match” today’s transit issues is difficult for me to deal with. For instance, my husband works, he drives as there is no bus route the 8 minutes to his office. That car is 14 years old. We put 300 miles a month on it. Tabs cost me $108.00 after I voted on a bill of $30.00 per car tab was approved. Not much you say? We have a 19 year old truck with 160,000 miles on it. We use it for “truck things”. That’s 8,000 miles a year, and have paid $146.00 for those tabs. Remember that $30.00 was voter approved. I buy gas. I pay that tax, the highest gas tax in many states. I also have 3 more cars that my kids use to get to and from their Universities and jobs. No bus routes for us at all for these adult family. Those vehicles also get gas taxed. All are older. All passed emissions tests prior to this year, all paid sales tax as we buy a car new and drive it until it’s well into 300,000 miles and dying. Now I want to go and add up the horrible taxes I have paid, the fees for emissions, the state taxes because we live here and purchase cars in our communities so local sales tax, but I’m willing to bet that I have paid my fair share and my old cars are on the road. When we as Washington State voters want these major financial projects added to the neighborhood I’m all for helping pay but somewhere I’m loosing because after taxes, income taxes, gas tax and taxes, (repairs with taxes) and just bonus tolls because the State Transportation board can charge me, I’m broke. The people in charge of the planning for our transportation needs are way out of step. I’m angry that you keep hitting me ” the taxpayer” up for more taxes and don’t follow what we as a society have deemed appropriate laws about our taxes. Nothing will change, I’ll still pay for ferry’s I use once in a while. I’ll pay my fair share and the elected officials will add another tax revenue somewhere else to fix the shortfall.
PS. When the taxes I pay for tabs, gas and tolls in a year are more than my vehicle Blue Book Value is, thats when I vote the current transportation group out. Right now my truck is in that situation. Blue Book’s $800.00. Quit taxing me at every turn! I’ve paid enough and I don’t see any “transportation plan” that helps me at all. Except roads repairs.