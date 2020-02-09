Judge’s ruling on car-tab initiative could come as soon as next week

Voters were deceived when they were asked to pass Initiative 976 slashing car-tab taxes, a coalition of groups including Seattle and King County argued in court Friday, attempting to defeat a measure they say is riddled with constitutional issues.

That’s according to a report from our online news partner The Seattle Times, which says a ruling in the case is expected next week.

“The $30 promise is completely illusory and deceptive,” King County attorney David Hackett told King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson. Ferguson earlier put the measure on hold while the legal fight plays out.Initiative 976 passed a statewide vote in November.

If I-976 is upheld, it would lower some state vehicle registration fees, repeal additional local fees and attempt to repeal or lower Sound Transit taxes (the agency disputes how that would work). Car-tab taxes are used to fund road and transit projects across Washington.

