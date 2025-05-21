Julie Ann Cutting: A former Edmonds resident, she graduated from Edmonds High in 1971

Julie Ann Cutting

Julie Ann Cutting (Fussner) of Yuma, AZ, formerly of Edmonds, WA., passed away peacefully on May, 15, 2025. Born in Kirkland, WA., in 1953.

Julie was a very intricate car painter during her working years. She enjoyed her weekly Bingo games at the RV resort where she lived with her Loving husband Dave Cutting. They both enjoyed traveling in their home on wheels RV.

Julie graduated from Edmonds High School in 1971.

She is preceded in death by her father John Fussner and her mother Betty Lou Gaeng. She is survived by her sister Marilyn Courtade (Tom), her brothers Rick (Lavonne) and Dan (Jeanne) Fussner, one daughter, 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

No Memorial Service.