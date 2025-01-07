Julieta Altamirano-Crosby resigns from Lynnwood City Council

Stating her decision “is what is best for the voters,” Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby resigned from her position on the Lynnwood City Council at a work session on Monday.

Altamirano-Crosby was not present at the meeting, and her resignation was announced via a letter read by councilmember Patrick Decker.

“It has been an honor to serve you as your city council District 5 representative,” the letter read. “It is with a very heavy heart, [I am] hereby resigning that position effective Jan. 6, 2025.”

The resignation follows a Dec. 9 Lynnwood City Council decision directing Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell to consult an independent attorney and file an official case with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office to determine whether holding both a Lynnwood City Council seat and a Snohomish County Public Utilities District (PUD) commissioner position is compatible.

In her second term as a Lynnwood City Councilmember, Altamirano-Crosby was elected to the PUD Commission District 2 position in November. During an earlier council discussion about the matter Nov. 12, City Attorney Lisa Marshall said that Washington state law prohibits people from holding two offices only when the positions are incompatible. She believed that the “doctrine of incompatible offices” does not apply to Altamirano-Crosby holding both a council seat and a position on the PUD board.

The Dec. 9 motion to investigate the compatibility issue was made by Councilmember Josh Binda.

“My decision to resign from my position on the Lynnwood City Council comes [from] a place of conviction rooted in professionalism, service, duty and a commitment to responsibility. I have always said that I will leave on my terms, and that day has now come. Resigning from my council position is what is best for the voters who elected me to this city council position and to the position of the PUD,” Altamirano-Crosby wrote.

“Serving as your councilmember over the past five years has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” she wrote.

— By Ashley Nash