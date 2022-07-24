July 25 city council agenda includes vote on Community Recovery Center budget increase

The Lynnwood City Council at its July 25 business meeting is set to consider a proposed budget increase for the Community Recovery Center, and continued discussion on how it will spend the rest of the city’s $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Right now, the council has approximately $2 million in federal COVID recovery dollars that have not yet been allocated. At last week’s meeting, the council heard from the Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) regarding requests for funding its rapid rehousing program and the Washington Kids in Transition (WKIT) program.

The scheduled vote on a proposed budget increase for the Community Recovery Center comes after Lynnwood Police Chief Jim Nelson told the council last week that the two construction bids the city received came in higher than expected. Because of this, the city is approximately $2.3 million short for the building’s completion.

In addition, a public hearing will be held for the Complete Streets Ordinance. At its July 18 meeting, Lynnwood Project Manager Amie Hanson said the ordinance focuses on creating roads for all uses, not just automobiles, and will contain an outlined plan on how to create and maintain streets that are safe for cars, bicycles and pedestrians.

The council is also set to unanimously approve a contract award for the Scriber Creek Trail Phase 2 and a 2022 pavement management program for the 76th Avenue West project in partnership with the City of Edmonds.