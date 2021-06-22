June 22 fundraising update for Lynnwood council and mayoral campaigns

Notes: (I) indicates incumbent;

Fundraising continues for candidates seeking city council and mayoral positions in Lynnwood this year. This report brings you up to date and allows you to “follow the money” on the various candidates’ campaign finances.

Three candidates have filed for mayor: Christine Frizzell, George Hurst, and James Smith. Voters will have the chance to choose between these three in the upcoming Aug. 3 primary, where the top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

All the three open council positions are also being sought by more than two candidates, ensuring Lynnwood voters a full primary ballot in August. For additional details on these and other local races, see our May 21 article here.

Fundraising in the mayoral race shows Christine Frizzell hold the biggest war chest at more than $13,000, despite not having accumulated additional contributions since our last report. Although his campaign reports no new funds, George Hurst has racked up more than $2,000 in additional spending. James Smith has yet to declare any financial activity but has indicated that he plans to raise more than $5,000 in this race.

In the three-way race for Council Position 1, Nick Coelho remains the only candidate to report fundraising activity to date, but has neither raised additional funds nor spent money since our last report. While his two challengers — former Councilmember Shirley Sutton and Chris Eck – have both filed with the PDC, so far neither has reported any donations or expenditures. Eck has indicated that she will raise more than $5000 in donations, while Sutton says she will not.

While no Position 2 candidate reports fundraising or spending activity, Position 3 hopeful Josh Binda’s war chest now tops $14,000 and his expenditures have increased by more than $1,000. Of his two Position 3 opponents, Lisa Utter reports contributions and expenditures just topping $400, and James Rutherford reports no activity.

Note that the Washington State Public Disclosure laws do not require that all candidates file campaign financial records. According to the law only those candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria are not required to file campaign financial reports, but they must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report.

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Tuesday, June 8. For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how the money has been spent. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

To keep you, our readers, informed throughout the election cycle, look to Lynnwood Today for regular updates on campaign finances along with other election-related news.

— By Larry Vogel